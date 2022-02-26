Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells $1,658,229.45 in Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of IR opened at $51.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $62.64.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.
IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
