Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells $1,658,229.45 in Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IR opened at $51.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

