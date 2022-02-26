ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) President Srdjan R. Stankovic Sells 1,501 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ACAD opened at $25.64 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

