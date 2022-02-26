Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Dennis Lyandres Sells 5,328 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 5,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $327,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dennis Lyandres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $359,415.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Dennis Lyandres sold 506 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $42,478.70.

On Monday, December 6th, Dennis Lyandres sold 24,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $2,030,315.00.

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $65.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average is $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $44,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PCOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

