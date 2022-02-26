indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on INDI. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.35.

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $7.89 on Friday. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83.

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 242,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $2,923,307.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $697,445.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,291,294 shares of company stock valued at $26,713,854. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $1,976,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $433,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $4,002,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

