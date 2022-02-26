Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Position Lowered by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,857 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 13.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

AGO opened at $63.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average is $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $63.98.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Separately, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Assured Guaranty Profile (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.