Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,874 Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 16,733.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 36,500.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 77.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $136,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,402 shares of company stock worth $18,573,071. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

