Verition Fund Management LLC Has $338,000 Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,945,000 after purchasing an additional 102,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,363,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.41. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.34 and a 52 week high of $138.52.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.14.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

