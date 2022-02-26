Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70,918 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 233.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -141.54%.

Several research firms have commented on TRN. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

