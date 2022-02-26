Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DE opened at $346.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $400.34.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.
Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
