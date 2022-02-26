QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuantumScape Corporation is a battery developer for electric vehicle use. QuantumScape Corporation, formerly known as KENSINGTON CAP, is based in San Jose, California. “

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.83.

QS stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 10.22.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 30,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $808,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $10,992,602.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,707,728 shares of company stock valued at $38,523,713 over the last three months. 16.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 134.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 179,526 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2,012.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 209,259 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 78.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuantumScape (QS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.