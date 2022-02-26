JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Target Price to GBX 940

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 941 ($12.80) to GBX 940 ($12.78) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HWDN has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Howden Joinery Group to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,080 ($14.69) to GBX 940 ($12.78) in a report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.92) to GBX 1,050 ($14.28) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($14.48) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,095 ($14.89) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 955 ($12.99).

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 810 ($11.02) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 831.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 888.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 687 ($9.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 985.80 ($13.41).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 15.20 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

