Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $134.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.50. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.49, a P/E/G ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $44,957.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $7,078,273.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and sold 48,588 shares worth $8,548,476. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,156,559,000 after buying an additional 426,830 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,613 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,254,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

