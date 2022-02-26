Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.35. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $448,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,586,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,721,000 after buying an additional 726,527 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Option Care Health by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 232,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 165,188 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Option Care Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Option Care Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Option Care Health (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.