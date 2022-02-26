Mcdonald Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,140 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after buying an additional 3,539,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 36.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,675,000 after buying an additional 1,433,392 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after buying an additional 4,193,011 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 16.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,956,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,241,000 after buying an additional 704,373 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $65.67 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

About Apollo Global Management (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

