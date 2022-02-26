Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 7.8% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MWA opened at $12.60 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MWA shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

