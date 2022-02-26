Mcdonald Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,361,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,817,000 after purchasing an additional 665,773 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $7,733,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $3,365,000.

VONG stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.06. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $80.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

