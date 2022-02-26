Mcdonald Partners LLC Grows Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 8.9% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 341.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 62,488 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Crown during the third quarter valued at $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

CCK stock opened at $122.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $124.58.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

