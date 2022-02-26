Cambridge Trust Co. Invests $210,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $151.33 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.38 and its 200 day moving average is $290.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,513 shares of company stock worth $72,923,861 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

