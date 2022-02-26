Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 417 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,424 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 678,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $46,432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 6.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,134 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 9.4% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 27,732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 39.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

IART stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.35. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

IART has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Integra LifeSciences Profile (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

