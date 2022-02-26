Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 2,644 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,427,000 after buying an additional 861,787 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,973,000 after buying an additional 391,322 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

