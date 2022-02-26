Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 1,507 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $41,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 17.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 50.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

