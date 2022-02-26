Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,108 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $39,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 488.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.