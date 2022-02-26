Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 440 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $377.32 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $321.39 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $397.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus upped their target price on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.