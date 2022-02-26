CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CHP Merger were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHPM. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHP Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CHP Merger by 77.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CHP Merger by 42.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 181,722 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 221.9% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 96,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 66,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 36.1% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 556,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 147,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

CHP Merger stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. CHP Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

