Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after buying an additional 1,131,173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NYSE PEAK opened at $31.64 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

