Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of OR opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,234.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,701.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 246,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 80,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 35,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,136,000 after buying an additional 138,081 shares during the last quarter. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

