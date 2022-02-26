RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) PT Raised to C$26.50 at BMO Capital Markets

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RIOCF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $19.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.