RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) PT Raised to C$26.50 at BMO Capital Markets

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
RIOCF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.21.
Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $19.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
