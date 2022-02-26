Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $2,500.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,725.19.

Booking stock opened at $2,281.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,053.57 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,446.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,374.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 99.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

