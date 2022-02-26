Mizuho Trims LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Target Price to $20.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LPSN. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.05. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.97. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $1,337,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in LivePerson by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 55,820 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in LivePerson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 100,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32,170 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in LivePerson by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

LivePerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

