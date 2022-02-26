Zebi Token (ZEBI) Market Cap Hits $354,135.23

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 20% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Zebi Token has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $354,135.23 and $3,047.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.02 or 0.07049812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,819.44 or 0.99733198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00048222 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,145,662,172 coins and its circulating supply is 946,386,610 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

