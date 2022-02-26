United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Announces Earnings Results

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share.

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $158.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.54%.

In other news, Director Patrick Maroney purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Hogan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,912 shares of company stock worth $122,109. Company insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in United Insurance by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Insurance by 521.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in United Insurance by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in United Insurance by 948.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 1,128,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

