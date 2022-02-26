Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $27.83 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.71.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $827,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 506,264 shares of company stock worth $25,592,570. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,248,000 after purchasing an additional 148,420 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 191,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

