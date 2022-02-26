Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:VIR opened at $27.83 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.71.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,248,000 after purchasing an additional 148,420 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 191,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.