United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Announces Earnings Results

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share.

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.72. United Insurance has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.54%.

In other news, Director Gregory C. Branch purchased 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,761.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Hogan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 27,912 shares of company stock worth $122,109. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 948.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Insurance by 521.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in United Insurance by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in United Insurance by 1,128,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance (Get Rating)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

