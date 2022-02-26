Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.670-$2.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.40.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.4275 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

