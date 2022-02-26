Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) to post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ZTO Express (Cayman).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTO shares. Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO opened at $28.96 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

