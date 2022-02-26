Zacks: Analysts Expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) to report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.76. Bank of Princeton posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of Princeton.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Bank of Princeton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Princeton by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bank of Princeton by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $29.93 on Friday. Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

