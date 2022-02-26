Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Holdings Lifted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,907,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,638 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Akero Therapeutics worth $42,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,716,000 after acquiring an additional 18,709 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,398,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,254,000 after acquiring an additional 206,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,495,000 after acquiring an additional 289,094 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,154,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,636,000 after acquiring an additional 261,057 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,290,000 after acquiring an additional 73,916 shares during the period.

AKRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $18.00 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $70,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $657,519. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

