Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 1,648,814 Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,351,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.11% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $44,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRQR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $1.06 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $53.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.39.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3,747.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRQR. Raymond James lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $29.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.95.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

