Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 954,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 665,585 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $46,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Shares of TRGP opened at $63.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.81. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.69%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

