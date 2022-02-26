Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.67.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.00. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $75.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.94.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,381 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

