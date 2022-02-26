Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €121.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €121.00 ($137.50) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($132.95) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($117.05) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($148.86) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €101.38 ($115.20).

ETR KRN opened at €82.05 ($93.24) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €90.25 and a 200-day moving average of €89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -240.21. Krones has a 52-week low of €64.30 ($73.07) and a 52-week high of €99.60 ($113.18).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

