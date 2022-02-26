Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on Basf in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($88.64) target price on Basf in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €82.07 ($93.26).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €60.43 ($68.67) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of €65.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.32. Basf has a 1 year low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($82.82).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

