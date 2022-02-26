Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €67.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DPW. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.78 ($75.89).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €45.63 ($51.85) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($46.95). The business’s fifty day moving average is €53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.08.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

