Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,865 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $36,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,380,000 after buying an additional 638,658 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average is $85.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 17.42% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.77) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Alejandro Reynal acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

