Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,128,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,535 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.66% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $558,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after buying an additional 2,830,070 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,048,000 after buying an additional 546,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,826,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.65 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $123.57 and a one year high of $151.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.90.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

