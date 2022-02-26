ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,315,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.51% of ANSYS worth $447,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth $812,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth $773,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $324.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.22 and a 52-week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.09.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

