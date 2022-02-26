Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,919,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,092 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $49,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Laureate Education by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Laureate Education by 104,107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 27,068 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.77. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

