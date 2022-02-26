LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,299,656,000 after buying an additional 794,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,433,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,339,000 after buying an additional 133,194 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,306,370,000 after buying an additional 2,682,996 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $125.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.