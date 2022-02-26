Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $918,000 Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,521,000 after acquiring an additional 77,185 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,058,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 654,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $984,248.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

NYSE AIT opened at $100.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day moving average is $95.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

