LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,485 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 55.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,635,000 after acquiring an additional 661,053 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 65.2% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after acquiring an additional 547,298 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 305.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,604,000 after acquiring an additional 459,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,234,000 after acquiring an additional 382,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,909 shares of company stock worth $4,130,585. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $174.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.90. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

